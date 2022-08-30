Tehran to host intl. nanotechnology exhibition

TEHRAN – The 13th International Nanotechnology Festival and Exhibition will be held in Tehran on October 1 to 4.

In this exhibition, 100 innovative designs that are on the way to growth are presented.

Only companies that have approved nanoscale products can attend the exhibit because there is a product evaluation and approval process at the Nanotechnology Development Headquarters.

Currently, Iranian nanotech products are exported to 49 countries from five continents. Every year, companies continuously introduce their products to the scale department to undergo evaluation, if it is approved, they receive nanoscale approval and are included in the statistics of the products of technology companies.

Over 1,000 homegrown products from 324 manufacturers are displayed in the exhibition.

Building and construction, polymer, paint and resin, automotive and transportation, medicine and health, water and environment, agriculture and packaging, oil, gas and petrochemicals, textile and decorative coating are among the products’ industries.

Industries and investors can interact with technology owners by attending the exhibition and forming knowledge-based companies in the industry or in the form of partnerships.

Business meetings are one of the programs of the nanotechnology exhibition, in which technologists present their abilities or products, and industries also present their needs and conditions for cooperation.

To start their activity, they are also supported by the Nano Technology Headquarters after the conclusion.

Nanotechnology improvement

One of the industries that have experienced good growth in Iran in recent years, proving the country’s scientific development, is the nanotechnology industry, a subject area that has brought Iran to the world’s fourth place.

Currently, nanotech products are produced and marketed in more than 15 industrial fields based on domestic technologies and are being exported to 49 countries from five continents.

Over the past year (ended March 20), the total sale of Iranian nanoproducts has been equal to 115 trillion rials (nearly $425 million).

The expansion of nanotechnology export programs in recent years and the establishment of bases for exporting nanoproducts to China, India, Indonesia, Syria, Turkey, and Iraq have provided the opportunity for the entry of Iranian nanotechnology goods, equipment, and services into global markets.

Some 42 percent of the products in this field are related to construction, more than 17 percent to the field of oil, gas, and petrochemicals, 13 percent to the field of automobiles, and over 10 percent to the field of optoelectronics.

Some 270 companies are active in the nanotechnology field and it is predicted that their revenue will reach up to 80 trillion rials (nearly $310 million), Vice President for Science and Technology, Sourena Sattari, announced.

Iran’s ranking in nanotechnology articles citation in 2019 has significantly improved compared to 2018, as it moved 26 levels higher, according to StatNano’s statistics collected from the WoS database.

Based on a report Nanotechnology Publications report, Iran ranked 38 worldwide for the average number of times the nano-articles have been cited in the Journal Citation Reports in 2019, while in 2018, it was placed 64.

It also ranked 4th for the highest number of nano-article publications.

FB/MG