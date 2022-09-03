Aluminum ingot output up 27% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN – Production of aluminum ingot in Iran rose 27 percent in the four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The IMIDRO’s data put the production of aluminum ingot at 222,053 tons in the four-month period of this year, while the figure was 175,281 tons in the same time span of the previous year.

Among the country’s four major producers, South Aluminum Corporation (SALCO) had the best performance in the first four months of the present year, producing 95,853 tons of aluminum ingots, followed by Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) producing 61,478 tons, Almahdi Aluminum Company producing 52,456 tons, and Iran Alumina Company producing 12,266 tons of the product.

According to the data previously released by IMIDRO, production of aluminum ingot in Iran rose 20 percent during the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), as compared to its preceding year.

The IMIDRO’s data put the annual production of aluminum ingot at 538,633 tons in 1400, while the figure was 446,836 tons in 1399, and 278,318 tons in 1398.

Among the country’s four major producers, Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) had the best performance in the previous year producing 177,058 tons of aluminum ingots, although the figure was 185,000 tons in its preceding year.

South Aluminum Corporation (SALCO) produced 173,594 tons, production by Almahdi Aluminum Company stood at 150,738 tons, and Iran Alumina Company produced 37,243 tons of aluminum ingots in the Iranian calendar year 1400, the IMIDRO’s data indicated.

Annual production of the aluminum ingot in the country had been planned to increase 63 percent in the past year.

Iranian officials estimate the country’s aluminum sector has a value of $22 billion, which is sufficient to meet the country’s aluminum needs.

At present, Iran is the 18th biggest aluminum producing country in the world.

The country plans to reach the annual production of 1.5 million tons of aluminum ingot by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

MA/MA