Zionist regime cannot accept regional, global security: Iranian envoy

TEHRAN- An Iranian representative believes Tel Aviv's destructive demand that Britain reject the accord demonstrates that the illegitimate regime cannot tolerate peace and security anywhere as Israel steps up its attempts to scuttle negotiations aimed at restoring the Iran nuclear deal.

Mahdi Hosseini Matin, Iran's charge d'affaires in London, said on his Twitter account on Friday, “Destructive demands by the Zionist Regime’s envoy from the UK once again shows that this illegitimate Regime cannot tolerate peace & security either in the region or in any other part of the world.”

In regards to the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said that the Tel Aviv regime cannot even stand Britain's right of sovereign decision.

Israel's ambassador to London, Tzipi Hotovely, urged the UK and other close allies in the West to reject the latest nuclear deal offered to the Iranians in an article published in the British daily broadsheet newspaper The Telegraph. She claimed that this deal is risky and threatens both London and Washington as well as Tel Aviv.

Despite Iran's complete compliance with the deal, the United States unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 and reinstituted devastating sanctions as part of the so-called "maximum pressure" campaign.

The capital of Austria has hosted many rounds of negotiations between the parties to the agreement since last year in order to assess the likelihood of the deal's resuscitation, which would include the lifting of the unjustified economic penalties.

Due to Washington's insistence on not abiding by Iran's red lines, the talks have frequently been interrupted.

The European Union has developed a draft plan to resurrect the agreement, serving as the coordinator in the indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington. The group accepted Tehran's response, which it deemed to be reasonable.

For its part, the United States took many weeks to respond to Iran's remarks. Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, stated on Friday that Tehran has provided its position on the U.S.'s reaction to the EU's proposed text for the resurrection of the JCPOA.

Kanaani went on to highlight that “the text that was sent by Iran has a constructive approach aimed at finalizing the negotiations.”

Hosseini Matin stated in another tweet on Friday that the terrorist regime in Tel Aviv has a long history of making false charges against Iran's peaceful nuclear program and that it was established on the principles of occupation and international law.

The UN Security Council Resolution 2231 has officially accepted the JCPOA, the Iranian representative said.



