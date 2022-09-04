Products worth nearly $177m exported from Kerman province in 5 months

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 118,310 tons of non-oil goods valued at $176.983 million were exported from Kerman province in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22).

Mohammad Samarrokhi, the acting head of the province’s customs department, said that export from the province has fallen in the five-month period of this year from that of the previous year.

He further announced that 49,933 tons of commodities worth $988.214 million were imported to the province in the first five months of this year, indicating 400 percent and 80 percent growth in terms of value and weight, respectively, year on year.

As previously announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $20.924 billion in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 21 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

According to Alireza Moghadasi, Iran exported 44 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned five months which was 3.5 percent less than the figure for the previous year’s same period, IRNA reported.

Meanwhile, some 14 million tons of goods valued at $21.665 billion were imported into the country, indicating a 19-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same time span, he said.

The weight of the imported goods declined by 8.5 percent, year on year, the official added.

