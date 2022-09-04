TEDPIX gains 7 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained seven points on Sunday.

The index closed at 1.426 million points, as over 4.007 billion securities worth 24.457 trillion rials (about $87.346 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index fell 681 points, but the second market’s index rose 2,080 points.

TEDPIX fell 2,996 points (0.21 percent) to 1.439 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 29.571 billion securities worth 226.63 trillion rials (about $810 million) were traded through 725.671 deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities dropped 9.11 percent and 1.26 percent, respectively, and the number of deals fell 1.01 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Senior stock market analyst, Ashkan Zoudfekr, believes government must support the stock market against other parallel competitors like money and property markets.

MA/MA