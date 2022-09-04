Qatar World Cup offers opportunity for tourism boost in southern Iran

TEHRAN–Having the Qatar World Cup in a neighboring country and its closeness to Iran can be a good opportunity, especially for the southern regions of the country.

There are more special conditions in Bushehr province than in other provinces since it is located in the closest proximity to Qatar, with Dayyer port in Bushehr being 160 kilometers away from Qatar’s Al Ruwais port, the province’s governor has said.

Due to the proximity of the two countries, ports, Qatar can provide part of its needs through Dayyer port during the World Cup and the months leading up to and after it, Mehr quoted Ahmad Mohammadizadeh as saying on Sunday.

During the World Cup, spectators and travelers can also travel by sea and through Bushehr to Qatar, the official added.

For a long time, Bushehr has had commercial relations with Persian Gulf countries, and now these relations should be revived and expanded even further, he noted.

A number of plans and measures have been made in Bushehr to take advantage of the World Cup in Qatar, including strengthening the port infrastructure, he stated.

Back in May, the Iranian Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami and Qatar’s Minister of Culture and Sports Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani met in Tehran, exchanging views on how to facilitate tourism during the World Cup.

The two countries discussed ways to further deepen tourism, cultural heritage, and handicraft ties by taking advantage of the World Cup opportunity in Qatar.

Zarghami suggested setting up a committee to plan and coordinate ideas and to make the most of the World Cup’s capacity.

Zarghami also said that there are nearly 300 Iranian handicrafts fields and many of the items are culturally quite close to Qatar, and classes can be held to bring the Iranian artists’ experience to Qatari artists.

Back in April, the Iranian media reported that the government mulled over a visa simplification procedure at the suggestion of its Foreign Ministry to draw spectators from the neighboring Qatar, which plays host to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in November and December.

The Iranian government plans to grant a free visa to citizens whose national football teams qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for a one-time or a two-time period with a validity period of two months and a 30-day stay.

The minister said many people are interested in visiting Iran for its historical attractions and ecotourism to name a few.

ABU/AM

