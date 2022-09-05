Magnitude 5.4 quake rattles southern Iran

TEHRAN - An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter Scale struck the city of Fin, southern Hormozgan province, 54 kilometers northwest of the capital port city of Bandar Abbas.

The earthquake occurred at 13:44 local time at the depth of 14 kilometers, the Iranian Seismological Center reported.

Rescue teams had been sent to the area but there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.

On July 2, an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale struck the port city of Bandar Khamir in Hormozgan, leaving 5 dead and 44 injured.

The incident cut power lines in around 30 villages with 2,500 families in the region.

MG