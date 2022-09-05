A book that comes out every two days

The martyr Hamid Siahkali Moradi is the topic of Muhammad Rasul Mollahasani's book "Remember," which is told from the perspective of his wife.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also praised this book and said: “I think it should be recorded in history that a young couple fasted for three days and prayed to the Almighty God to ensure that no sin would be committed at their wedding! There are numerous young people in our latest generation that we ought to see and hear, just like this couple.”

The book's author, Rasul Mollahasani, described how he met Hamid Siahkali Moradi and how they worked together as servants at Rahian-e Noor.

“Before the ceremony marking the 40th day since his martyrdom, I suggested to his family that I write down his memories. Finally, in March 2017, the book was published after 2 years and 4 months of work and compilation of the contents,” he said.

Regarding how each interview was conducted and how long it took, he explained that it was evident that each time his wife was interviewed, she was in great pain and sorrow. As a result, the author's sister was the only one to conduct the interviews, allowing his wife to feel more at ease.

“There were eight two-hour interview sessions, but this was insufficient. As a result, memories from the martyr's family or friends were brought up along the way and included in the book as well. His family was incredibly supportive and helped us a lot with the details,” he added.

Additionally, the author expressed his excitement at the leadership's praise, saying it was a great surprise and honor for him.