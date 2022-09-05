“Left Handed” wins BNP Paribas Excellence Prize at Seoul Intl. Women’s Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short drama “Left Handed” has won the BNP Paribas Excellence Prize at the Seoul International Women's Film Festival.

Directed by Nasrin Mohammadpur, the film is about Maryam, a 38-year-old woman who is the head of a family of four.

“This film contains a lot of narrative despite its short running time and scarce dialogue,” the organizers of the festival wrote.

“It has many meaningful scenes that allow one to guess the labor, environment and lives of Iranian women. Therefore, it is hard to take our eyes off any scene… However throughout, the journey toward determination, fear, sadness and suffering are portrayed in detail. Perhaps this moment is the message at the heart of the film.”

The prize, which is awarded in the Asian Shorts section, includes a monetary award of KRW 5,000,000 and a trophy, and is sponsored by BNP Paribas, a French international banking group.

A jury composed of actress Kim A-joong and the directors Gina Kim and Lee Zoo-young selected the winner in this category.

Winners in different sections were announced last Thursday.

“The Apartment with Two Women” by South Korean director Kim Se-in was named best feature film in the Discover Section.

The film follows Su-gyeong and I-jeong, mother and daughter, who have little affection for one another. When Su-gyeong’s car rushes toward I-jeong in a parking lot, I-jeong does not believe her mother’s claim that it was an accident. I-jeong pursues an apology from Su-gyeong for not just that incident but for her entire life.

Inés Alves for her Portuguese drama “Waters of Pastaza” was named best director in this section.

“Carajita”, a co-production between the Dominican Republic and Argentina won the special jury prize.

Directed by Silvina Schnicer and Ulises Porra, the film is about Sara and her nanny Yarisa. They have a relationship that transcends class and race. They are practically daughter and mother, but an accident will test their bond and their hope to never say goodbye.

The Grand Prize in the I-Teen Section went to “Diversity” by Park Hyejin, Kim Gyurim and Kim Minkyo from Korea, while the Korean drama “Aurora” by Lee Hyunkyung won the Grand Prize in the Asian Shorts Section.

Photo: A scene from “Left Handed” by Iranian director Nasrin Mohammadpur.

MMS/YAW