“Don’t Overthink It” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Don’t Overthink It: Make Easier Decisions, Stop Second-Guessing, and Bring More Joy to Your Life” by American author Anne Bogel has been published in Persian by Qoqnus.

Fatemeh Zia-Tohidi is the translator of the book originally published by Baker Books in 2020.

We’ve all been there: stuck in a cycle of what-ifs, plagued by indecision, paralyzed by the fear of getting it wrong.

Nobody wants to live a life of constant overthinking, but it doesn’t feel like something we can choose to stop doing. It feels like something we’re wired to do, something we just can't escape. But is it?

Bogel’s answer is no. Not only can you overcome negative thought patterns that are repetitive, unhealthy and unhelpful, but you can also replace them with positive thought patterns that will bring more peace, joy and love into your life.

In “Don’t Overthink It”, you’ll find actionable strategies that can make an immediate and lasting difference in how you deal with questions both small--Should I buy these flowers?--and large--What am I doing with my life? More than a book about making good decisions, “Don’t Overthink It” offers you a framework for making choices you’ll be comfortable with, using an appropriate amount of energy, freeing you to focus on all the other stuff that matters in life.

Photo: A poster for the Persian edition of Anne Bogle’s book “Don’t Overthink It”.

MMS/YAW

