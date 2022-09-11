TEDPIX loses 6,700 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 6,702 points to 1.39 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 4.219 billion securities worth 26.917 trillion rials (about $96.13 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 4,936 points, and the second marker’s index lost 13,403 points.

TEDPIX fell 26,537 points (1.84 percent) to 1.412 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 23.457 billion securities worth 198.314 trillion rials (about $708.26 million) were traded through 1.399 million deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities dropped 20.8 percent and 13 percent, respectively, and the number of deals fell 19 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

The first market’s index dropped 26,458 points (2.45 percent) and the second market’s index lost 32,298 points (1.14 percent).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

