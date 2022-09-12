Relief foundation launches 3,200 projects for job seekers

TEHRAN - The Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation has launched 3,285 projects to support job seekers over the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year which began on March 21.

The projects are related to the fields of industry and mining, IRIB quoted Morteza Firouzabadi, the deputy head of the Foundation, as saying on Monday.

The highest number of projects have been launched in the provinces of Khorasan Razavi, Hamedan, and Hormozgan with 302 projects, 298 projects, and 290 projects, respectively, he added.

Last year, a total of 13,834 job-creating projects were carried out for families which are supported by the Foundation.

Firouzabadi also said that 6,174 projects were implemented specifically in the field of carpet in the previous year.

In August, Morteza Bakhtiari, the head of the Foundation, said 32,000 houses will be built for low-income families in rural regions by the end of the current [Iranian calendar] year.

A total of 25 trillion rials (nearly $92 million) has been proposed in the budget bill for the current year to provide houses for underprivileged people, he added.

The construction of 360,000 houses has been entrusted to the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation under a “national housing plan”, Bakhtiari said, noting that 120,000 houses will be built in villages and the rest in cities.

The Foundation also plans to build 360,000 housing units over the next four years.

The project will start next year and 90,000 houses will be built for the deprived annually, 60,000 of which will be built in cities and 30,000 in villages.

