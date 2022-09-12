Irwin Shaw’s “Nightwork” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Nightwork”, a novel by American writer Irwin Shaw, has come to Iranian bookstores.

The 1975 book has been rendered into Persian by Saied Kalati, who has previously translated “The Chancellor: The Remarkable Odyssey of Angela Merkel”, “America and Iran: A History 1720 to the Present” and several other books. Saless is the publisher of the book.

In “Nightwork”, a dead man’s briefcase presents a down-on-his-luck pilot with the chance of a lifetime.

Pilot Douglas Grimes’s best days are long behind him. Grounded due to a medical condition, Douglas has resigned himself to menial work as a desk clerk at a seedy hotel.

But his fortune flips when he discovers a hotel guest dead from a heart attack and, next to him, a tube jammed with hundred-dollar bills.

Douglas grabs the money and, with it, the chance to remake his life. In Europe, he meets Miles Fabian, an elegant and erudite con man with a flair for extravagance.

Fabian recruits him for his latest ploy: robbing members of the idle rich. But what will happen when his bad behavior catches up with him?

Shaw was born Irwin Gilbert Shamforoff in the South Bronx, New York City, to Russian Jewish immigrants.

He was a prolific American playwright, screenwriter, novelist, and short-story author whose written works have sold more than 14 million copies.

He is best known for his novels, “The Young Lions” (1948) and “Rich Man Poor Man” (1970).

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Irvin Shaw’s novel “Nightwork”.

MMS/YAW