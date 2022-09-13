Commodities worth $453m exported from Khorasan Razavi in 5 months

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 813,000 tons of products worth $453 million were exported from Khorasan Razavi province, in the northeast of Iran, in the first five of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22).

Javad Jafari, an official with the province’s customs department, said that the five-month export indicates 21 percent and 34 percent fall in terms of value and weight, respectively.

He named saffron, fresh apples, pistachios with fresh and dry skin, and steel bars as the major exported items and Afghanistan, Iraq and Turkmenistan as the main export destinations.

The official further announced that 121,000 tons of goods valued at $250 million were imported to the province in the first five months of the present year, with 21 percent and 65 percent growth in terms of value and weight, respectively, year on year.

He named mobile phone, wheat and cotton as the major imported products and United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Tajikistan, and China as the main sources of imports in the said five-month period.

As previously announced by the official, the value of non-oil export from Khorasan Razavi rose six percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year.

He said that 2.607 million tons of commodities worth $1.4 billion were exported from the province in the past year, indicating five percent fall in terms of weight year on year.

He named Iraq, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan as the major export destinations of the province’ products.

Jafari also announced that 229,000 tons of commodities worth $579 million were imported to Khorasan Razavi in the previous year, with 53 percent rise in value and 23 percent growth in weight year on year.

He named Oman, China, Tajikistan, and the United Arab Emirates as the main sources of imports to the province during the previous year.

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced that the value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $20.924 billion in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 21 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

According to Alireza Moghadasi, Iran exported 44 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned five months which was 3.5 percent less than the figure for the previous year’s same period.

Meanwhile, some 14 million tons of goods valued at $21.665 billion were imported into the country, indicating a 19-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same time span, he said.

The weight of the imported goods declined by 8.5 percent, year on year, the official added.

In total, the Islamic Republic traded about 58 million tons of non-oil goods worth $42.589 billion with its trade partners in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, up about 23 percent in terms of value.

Iran's top export destinations during this period were China, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and India, according to Moghadasi.

Liquid propane, methanol, liquefied natural gas, polyethylene, iron, and steel ingots were among the top exported items in the said five months.

The country’s top five sources of imports during these five months were the UAE, China, Turkey, India, and Russia.

MA/MA