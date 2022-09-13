Ways of expanding trade with Pakistan explored at TCCIMA meeting

TEHRAN - In a meeting between Consulate General of Iran in Karachi Hassan Nourian and Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Masoud Khansari, the officials discussed ways of expanding trade relations between Iran and Pakistan, the TCCIMA portal reported.

In this meeting, which was held at the place of TCCIMA on Monday, important issues such as the unfamiliarity of the businessmen of the two countries with the production capabilities, goods and services of each other, the existence of some communication and commercial monopolies, the decrease in the number of business delegation exchanges due to the pandemic, and the need for cooperation in holding exhibitions as well as more attention to border crossings were raised and discussed.

Referring to the volume of trade between Iran and Pakistan, Nourian said: “Informal trade between the two countries is large, and many Iranian products are traded in the Pakistani market using national currencies; trade through third countries and even smuggling also takes place, and it is estimated that the actual trade between the two countries is much higher than what is recorded in the official statistics.”

“For a long time, establishing a barter trade mechanism between the two countries has been discussed for developing mutual trade, and in this regard, a memorandum of understanding has also been signed between Zahedan Chamber of Commerce and Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, but nothing special has happened in terms of implementation, and it seems that more focus and effort should be put on this issue,” the official added.

Referring to the holding of an exhibition in Karachi in late December, Nourian called on the Iranian chambers of commerce to make the necessary arrangements for the maximum presence of Iranian companies in this event.

Khansari for his part stated that TCCIMA will take the necessary measures to ensure the presence of private sector companies in the Karachi exhibition.

He further noted that TCCIMA is going to send an official invitation to Karachi Chamber of Commerce to send a business delegation to Tehran.

Photo: TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari (L) and Consulate General of Iran in Karachi Hassan Nourian