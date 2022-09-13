TEDPIX climbs 4,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- After several days of falling, TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 4,155 points to 1.393 million on Tuesday.

Over 5.491 billion securities worth 34.436 trillion rials (about $123 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 5,460 points and the second market’s index gained 1,100 points.

TEDPIX fell 26,537 points (1.84 percent) to 1.412 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 23.457 billion securities worth 198.314 trillion rials (about $708.26 million) were traded through 1.399 million deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities dropped 20.8 percent and 13 percent, respectively, and the number of deals fell 19 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

The first market’s index dropped 26,458 points (2.45 percent) and the second market’s index lost 32,298 points (1.14 percent).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Stock market analyst Mostafa Safari believes that global economic stagnation and inflation have negatively affected stock markets all around the world including the Iranian capital market.

According to Safari, the outlook, however, is positive for the next two years and the Iranian stock market is expected to get back on track and continue its upward trend within the next two years.

“It seems that for the next two years, we will see an upward trend in the capital market; Because some statistics show that the market follows a two-year pattern; it has been facing two years of recession from August 2019 to August 2022, now it is time for the market to experience two years of prosperity,” he explained.

MA/MA