Iran emphasizes political resolution to Yerevan-Baku conflicts

TEHRAN- In his farewell meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan thanked the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for supporting his work over the past few years and emphasized the importance of a political solution to disputes, citing the recent deadly Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes.

The Russian diplomat was complimented by the Iranian foreign minister for his efforts during his diplomatic mission in Iran. The foreign minister said ambassadors play an important role in fostering relations between nations.

Amir Abdollahian underlined political resolution of differences while expressing support for comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and Russia and bringing the current border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan to an end.

Additionally, he stressed the need to bring peace to the Caucasus region, saying that any geopolitical shift in any region is off limits and undesirable.

Dzhagaryan also highlighted his country's commitment to fostering bilateral cooperation.

Kazem Jalali, the Iranian ambassador to Moscow, recently stated on his Twitter account that Russia has nominated a new envoy to Iran to replace Dzhagaryan, one of Russia's longest-serving diplomats in Iran.

