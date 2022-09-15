Active presence of SAIPA in Mazandaran Auto Show 2022 

Mazandaran Auto Show 2022 was inaugurated at Ghaemshahr Permanent International Fairgrounds in Mazandaran province on Sep. 13. with the participation of subsidiary companies of SAIPA Automotive Group as well as other leading domestic car manufacturing companies, the Public Relations Dept. of the Group reported.

With the aim of introducing and presenting its salient achievements in the field of product, parts manufacturing, marketing and development of target markets, SAIPA Automotive Group will showcase its latest capabilities and capacities on a land area as large as over 2,000 square meters at the exhibition.

In this exhibition, SAIPA Automotive Group will display its 15 new cars including “Shahin CVT”, Aria Sport, Quick Sport, two Quick R Automatic cars, three “Shahin” cars with new diversified colors, two 151 Canopy cars, Karoon Pickup, PADRA Plus Sport, PADRA Plus refrigerated and PADRA Plus cargo cars.

Several prestigious auto manufacturing companies throughout the country will also take part in this exhibition.

Of the subsidiary companies of SAIPA Automotive Group which have participated in this edition of the exhibition, it can be referred to ZAMYAD Company, Pars Khodro Company, SAIPA Yadak Company, SAZEH GOSTAR Company, RING SAIPA Company, PLASCOKAR Company, Customs Affairs Center EMDAD KHODRO SAIPA Company, SAIPA Shisheh (Glass) Company, INDAMINE SAIPA Company, RADIATOR Iran Company and also a number of eight Sales and After-Sales Services, total of which showcase their latest technologies and achievements to the public view and also enthusiasts to the car industry.

To get more familiarity of enthusiasts with car industry, customers' opinions about SAIPA Automotive Group’s products will be received directly.

Also, Customers’ Experience Management Workshop will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

Mazandaran Auto Show will be open to the public on Sep. 13-17, 2022 from 17 to 22, running for a period of four days at the venue of Ghaemshahr Permanent International Fairgrounds.

It should be noted that pavilion of SAIPA Automotive Group in TOOSKA Hall welcomes dear visitors during the exhibition.