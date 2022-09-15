Doctorto's online medical consultation and appointment site

Have you ever used the services of online medical sites ? Online medical services have become very popular in the world and in Iran for several years, and these types of medical services have been very welcome, especially during the outbreak of the Corona virus.

In the era before the emergence of online office appointment and online medical consultation, patients had to find a doctor by asking people around them or searching in the neighborhood, and if the appointment was not available, they had to wait a few days to reschedule an appointment. But with the progress of this field, many of these problems have ended and you can even use the telephone or online consultation of doctors at home.

Electronic health and digital health, has been in the center of attention of medical providers for about two decades. The use of electronic equipment and the Internet in order to improve the health of the individual and ultimately the society is the goal of Electronic health.

In the following, we introduce the best websites in the online medical field and the advantages of using medical websites.We present Doctoreto, an E-health website, that is one of the pioneers in providing online office appointment services and online medical consultation.

Top global brands in online medical services

In the field of online medical services, there are many websites in the world that are engaged in providing medical services. And they are all trying to improve the quality of these services.

This type of online service has attracted the attention of many people due to easier access to health care services and the number of patients using this service is increasing every day.

Some of the best online medical service websites include the following:

Doctoreto.com

Vezeeta.com

Solv.com

Zocdoc.com

Steadymd.com



Evolution of online medical services in Iran

In general, online services have progressed very well in recent years in Iran. Until a few years ago, many people used the traditional method to visit a doctor. They were looking for their desired doctor by asking people. But with the corona epidemic and the disconnection of communication, people gradually used online medical services.

In the last decade, with the development of the ecosystem in Iran, startups in the field of health also grew. According to the latest field research, about 228 digital health startups have been identified.

These start-ups are in various health fields, such as health education and public awareness in the field of personal health, diagnostic tools, electronic health records, remote medical consultation, online appointments , online medicine services , testing and medical equipment in addition to caring for people an their lifes.

Doctorto is one of the most important startups in the field of digital health, which, with the presence of more than 14,000 doctors, has been able to play a big role in online appointments and online consultations.

Getting to know Doctoreto medical website

Doctoreto started his activity with the aim of using the accessible of technology in order to create a positive change in the field of health. With the help of the Doctorto website and application, citizens can view the list of doctors in various medical specialties and make an appointment with a doctor online at the time they want. Also, by being a member of the Doctorto system, doctors have their own personal profile and make appointments for patients online and through They manage the mobile phone and the site.

From the beginning, in addition to facilitating the doctor's appointment process, doctoreto’s goal was to improve doctor-patient communication and citizens' access to medical information, hospitals and various medical centers. In this regard, Doctorto's team added clinics, imaging centers and laboratories to its website.

In general, the services of Doctorto's website can be summarized in the following sections:

Online appointment of the office

Online medical consultation

Appointments of medical centers and hospitals

Conducting various medical tests in laboratories and at home

In addition to improving the level of online medical services in Doctorto, this website has tried to become a reference in the medical health magazine section. Before going to the doctor, many patients learn more about the symptoms, causes and treatment of their disease by reading authentic medical articles on Doctorto website . As a result, they can better use the doctor's advice .

How to get an online appointment and online consultation with the best specialist doctors in Doctoreto

You can use the services of Doctoreto’s website to make an appointment online or receive online medical advice or getting consultation about disease diagnosis and treatment, chronic disease management or annual checkup.

Doctorto provides medical services in all cities of Iran, including Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, Mashhad and Karaj.

For start you should go to Doctoreto’s website. Choose the desired city from among the different cities covered by Doctorto to view the list of the best specialist doctors.

After entering the specialist and subspecialist doctors page of the desired city, you can filter the necessary items to find the doctor you want more easily.

Appointments are made as soon as possible at Doctoreto, and there is no need to spend a lot of time to find the best specialist.