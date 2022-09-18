Six natural elements in Mazandaran gain national status

TEHRAN–Six natural elements in Mazandaran province, including old trees and the natural landscape of a village, have recently been registered on the national heritage list, CHTN reported on Saturday.

Recent entries to the national list comprise six for natural properties including old trees of olive, walnut, Caucasian zelkova, and the natural landscape of Neva village in the Amol county, the report said.

Sandwiched between the towering Alborz mountain range and the Caspian Sea, Mazandaran has a rich yet turbulent history. An early civilization flourished at the beginning of the first millennium BC in Mazandaran (Tabarestan).

Its insecure eastern and southeastern borders were crossed by Mongol invaders in the 13th and 14th centuries. Cossacks attacked the region in 1668 but were repulsed. It was ceded to the Russian Empire by a treaty in 1723, but the Russians were never secure in their occupation. The area was restored to Iran under the Qajar dynasty.

The northern section of the region consists of lowland alongside the Caspian and upland along the northern slopes of the Alborz Mountains. Marshy backlands dominate the coastal plain, and extensive gravel fans fringe the mountains. The climate is permanently subtropical and humid, with very hot summers.

AM