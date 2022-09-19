South Pars daily gas production at about 615 mcm

TEHRAN - Average daily production of natural gas in Iran’s South Pars gas field has stood at 614.7 million cubic meters (mcm) during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – August 22), the managing director of South Pars Gas Company (SPGC) said.

Ahmad Bahoush made the remarks in a meeting of SPGC managers with the head of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) which is in charge of the offshore section of the field, Shana reported.

During the meeting, the officials discussed the necessary measures that should be taken to prepare the complex for a sustained supply of gas during the cold season.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

SPGC is in charge of the refineries of the complex on shore, while POGC operates the platforms of the field offshore.

Earlier this year, a report published by the Oil Ministry’s Planning Directorate showed that the capacity of Iran’s daily natural gas production exceeded 1,000 mcm in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20),

According to the report, the country's natural gas production capacity registered the mentioned record for the first time in the previous year when gas production from the South Pars gas field increased by more than four percent compared to the preceding year (1399).

South Pars field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

EF/MA