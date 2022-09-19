Minister highlights developing health diplomacy

TEHRAN – Iran has one of the strongest health systems in the region and this opportunity should be used optimally in the field of health diplomacy, Health Minister Bahram Einoullahi has said.

Last week, Iran hosted the subregional workshop for G5 countries (Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, plus the World Health Organization) on health cooperation with the presence of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and the representative of the World Health Organization.

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) which was held in Uzbekistan on 15-16 September, President Ebrahim Raisi signed an agreement with the countries of the Caspian Sea region, according to which the member countries will cooperate with each other in the field of health.

One of the successful aspects of health diplomacy in the region is this cooperation, he said, adding, "We are looking to implement this program in the region as in European countries to facilitate the exchange of students and professors, and to facilitate their participation in international conferences."

In June 2021, Ahmed al-Mandhari, the World Health Organization director for Eastern Mediterranean Region, said the Islamic Republic of Iran is a role model for primary health care.

For the past four decades, its PHC network has aimed to ensure that people have timely access to affordable, accessible, and acceptable essential health services, he explained.

Health development

Based on innovative indicators of health technology development in 2021, Iran was ranked 60th among 132 countries, which shows an improvement of 60 steps compared to 2014, the deputy health minister for research and technology, has announced.

A total of 1,670 knowledge-based firms are operating in the health sector, ISNA quoted Younes Panahi as saying.

He added that there are 13 science and technology parks and 95 technology growth centers in the field of health, while 343 technological products have so far been licensed, and 335 inventions in medical sciences have been patented.

The health technology development is evaluated by the Global Innovation Index with seven indicators, including institutional structure, human capital and research, infrastructure, market and business complexity, technological knowledge, and creativity, he explained.

FB/MG