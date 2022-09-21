Iran ranks 4th in science production of traditional medicine

TEHRAN – Iran ranks fourth worldwide in the production of science in the field of traditional medicine, and the remarkable achievement will improve in the coming years, Nafiseh Hosseini Yekta, the director of the health ministry’s Persian medicine office, has announced.

Over 17,000 books have so far been published about Persian traditional medicine, which has been recognized by the World Health Organization, she noted.

She went on to say that there are twelve departments and eight faculties in the field of Iranian traditional medicine at the universities of medical sciences, where 400 people have so far graduated.

There are 11 climates in the world and 2,300 medicinal species in Iran, which can be used in the field of health tourism and nature therapy by using the knowledge of traditional Iranian medicine and improving education.

The revenue of health tourism in the world is about $200 billion, we can be competitive with other countries in this field at the international level, considering the high capacities of medicinal plants and traditional medicine, Diako Abbasi, head of health tourism organization said.

Prioritizing health maintenance

Iranian traditional medicine strongly focuses on prioritizing health maintenance and disease prevention over treatment.

It is one of the most ancient forms of traditional medicine. It is grounded in the concept of four senses of humor: phlegm (Balgham), blood (Dam), yellow bile (Safra'), and black bile (Sauda'). The concept of the four senses of humor is based on the teachings of Rhazes and Avicenna in an elaborate medical system.

So far, about 30,000 plant species have been identified in the world, with Iran's share of about 8,000 species which is more than the whole of species found in Europe.

Currently, about 2,300 species of medicinal plants have been identified in the country, accounting for one-third of the medicines used in human societies, the share of world trade in these products is about $124 billion and Iran’s share is $570 million, which is only 0.5 percent of the total.

The per capita consumption of medicinal plants in Iran is about one kilogram of dried plants, in other words, 83,000 tons of medicinal plants worth 1.2 trillion rials (around $4 million) are consumed in the country, while in Europe this amount is 900 grams and in the United States is 2.5 kilograms.

