Iran rejects meddlesome stances of EU, U.S.

TEHRAN – Iran has reacted to the string of Western statements on the death of Mahsa Amini, calling on the West to stop using human rights as a tool.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has reacted to the meddling stance of some officials of the US, EU and other countries regarding the death of Mahsa Amini, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

Kanaani offered condolences to Mahsa Amini's bereaved parents and family. He however condemned the meddlesome position of foreign countries on this tragic incident and advised them to avoid opportunistic behavior and using the issue of human rights as a tool.

He said countries that are notorious in the world for their long history of war-mongering and violence have no merits to lecture others on human rights. Kanaani added that the US is the biggest violator of the rights of the Iranian people as it has stuck to the failed policy of maximum pressure and to its economic terrorism.

He also said the US is in no position to make unproven claims and adopt deceptive policies to portray itself as the sympathizer and supporter of the Iranian people.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that human rights have a special value and inherent standing for Iran in accordance with its religious and historical beliefs and values. Kanaani also said it's regrettable that some countries use human rights as a tool and for political leverage and try to use an incident that is under investigation as an opportunity to pursue their political goals and desires against the people and government of Iran.

Kanaani stressed that necessary orders have been issued by the highest executive, judicial and legislative officials of Iran to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into this tragic incident.

He said the Western countries' double standards and their turning a blind eye to continued crimes by their allies in different parts of the world including against the oppressed people of Palestine only further expose the hypocrisy of the West regarding the issue of human rights.

Kanaani at the end urged these countries to improve their own dire human rights record and give up efforts to sow sedition in other countries.

Also, Kazem Gharibabadi, an assistant to the judiciary chief in human rights affairs, criticized the statement put out by the EU about Mahsa Amini. In a meeting with the Danish ambassador to Iran, Jesper Vahr, Gharibabadi castigated the EU and some European countries for applying double standards in dealing with human rights.

“Following the unfortunate incident of the death of this Iranian girl, investigation teams were immediately formed to investigate the dimensions of this incident, and the Human Rights Committee is in contact with them,” he said, according to Al Alam.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran is serious about clarifying the circumstances of this case, adding, “As the country's senior officials have emphasized, there will be no tolerance in this case, and it will be followed up quickly and accurately, and the rights of this Iranian citizen and her family will not be lost.”

Gharibabadi added, “But it is doubtful that if the European Union and some European countries that took a position on this incident are sincere about their human rights policies, why not talk about the Kurdish Iranian citizens who have fallen victim to terrorist groups such as the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), PJAK and Komala. They do not utter a word and do not condemn the actions of these terrorist groups. Do these people not have human rights? Why was there no news of a statement issued by the European Union and European countries in this regard?!”

Gharibabadi noted told Vahr, “As an ambassador of a European country, I want you to tell your colleagues in the European Union that the evidence and documents show that some members of the PKK, PJAK and Komula cliques killed innocent citizens, especially the Kurds, while they live in Iraqi Kurdistan and European countries, what is their position on this dual dealing?”

Iranian officials have expressed regret over the death of Amini. And the Iranian president, Ayatollah Ebrahim Rais, ordered investigation into the case. He also spoke over the phone with the family of Amini.