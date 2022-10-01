TV sets manufacturing rises 20% in 5 months on year

TEHRAN- Manufacturing of TV sets in Iran increased 20.7 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the data released by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry.

The ministry’s data show that 598,700 TV sets were manufactured in the five-month period of this year.

Manufacturing of TV sets in Iran increased 3.6 percent during the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its previous year, according to the data previously released by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry.

The ministry’s data show that 1,305,400 TV sets were manufactured in the past year.

Manufacturing of home appliances in Iran rose 7.56 percent during the previous year from its preceding year.

According to the industry ministry’s data, over 6,273,600 sets of large home appliances, including TV sets, refrigerators and freezers, washing machines, and air coolers were manufactured in 1400, while the figure was 5,832,400 in 1399.

Among the mentioned products, just air cooler experienced a production drop, and production of the other items increased.

Over the past few years, the Iranian government has been following a new strategy for supporting domestic production to neutralize the impacts of the U.S. sanctions while reducing the reliance of the economy on oil revenues.

The home appliances sector has been one of the pioneers in this regard and like many other areas, the production of home appliances has witnessed a significant rise in the past four years.

MA/MA