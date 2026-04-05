TEHRAN — Over the weekend of April 4 and 5, the world spoke with one voice against the U.S.-Israeli campaign of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Tens of thousands marched in Iraq while smaller but determined crowds gathered from Toronto to Tokyo.

They condemned the strikes as illegal aggression, expressed solidarity with the Iranian people, mourned the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and demanded an immediate end to foreign aggression in the Middle East.

As the war enters its sixth week, the transparently hollow myth of Iranian isolation has been shattered, replaced by the reality of a Washington-Tel Aviv axis increasingly divorced from the conscience of humanity.

Heart of Resistance

Nowhere was the solidarity more visible or more powerful than in Iraq.

Answering Muqtada al-Sadr’s call for peaceful nationwide protests, enormous crowds filled Tahrir Square in Baghdad on April 4.

They spilled into the streets of Basra, Karbala, Nasiriyah, and other cities, waving Iraqi flags and chanting “No, no to Israel” and “No, no to America.”

On April 5, hundreds of thousands marched from Tahrir Square toward the Green Zone, turning the protest into a direct demand for the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Beneath Baghdad’s Freedom Monument, demonstrator Dhirgham Samir, a man in his 40s, told AFP the strikes were “not a war of a military nature, but a senseless war… targeting civilians.”

Cleric Ali al-Fartousi declared, “Humanity must speak out against these people and stop them. The time has come for the entire world to stand united against global Zionist-American arrogance.”

Tehran’s actions including the decision to exempt Iraqi ships from any restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz have been quiet but eloquent gestures of gratitude and symbols of brotherhood for this steadfast support from a neighbor that has itself suffered U.S. strikes on its soil.

Cracks within the aggressor camp

Even inside Israel and the United States, the war has lost legitimacy.

In Tel Aviv’s Habima Square on April 4, hundreds defied wartime restrictions and police violence to demand an end to the fighting in Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza.

Israeli forces on horseback dispersed the crowd, made 17 arrests, and confiscated loudspeakers.

Alon-Lee Green of Standing Together, who was detained, stated plainly: “We will demonstrate against the war until we reach victory.”

The Israeli High Court itself had to intervene to protect the right to protest, exposing the regime’s fear of its own citizens.

Across the Atlantic, the American “No Kings” movement kept rolling.

Building on the March mobilization that drew an estimated eight million people in more than 3,300 events, fresh rallies in major cities kept the pressure on the Trump administration.

Diverse coalitions—from Code Pink to the Black Alliance for Peace—have condemned the war as both a moral outrage and a constitutional crisis.

Signs reading “Not in Our Name” and chants labeling the strikes a war crime reflected polling numbers that show 59 to 66 percent of Americans believe the action has “gone too far.”

Even both among Iranian Americans and American Jews, majorities now oppose the war.

A truly global front

The weekend’s actions stretched far beyond the Middle East.

In Jakarta, Indonesia, protesters gathered outside the U.S. Embassy to honor Indonesian soldiers killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon and to call for Indonesia’s exit from U.S.-led forums.

The Indonesian soldiers were serving in UNIFIL in Lebanon.

Tokyo saw 24,000 march in the rain, while rallies in New Delhi, Lucknow, Dhaka, and Karachi drew Shia communities, students, and leftist groups who linked the war to soaring oil prices and global hunger.

In Sana’a, Yemen, millions turned out, with Ansarullah leaders pledging to maintain their operations until aggression against Iran ceases.

Europe added its voice. Thousands marched in German cities demanding the closure of Ramstein Airbase and an end to arms shipments.

In Stockholm, hundreds supported Iran alongside Palestine and Lebanon.

Similar actions occurred in Cork, Ireland; Nijmegen, the Netherlands; and several Canadian cities, including Toronto.

In the United Kingdom, peace activists blockaded RAF Lakenheath, the base reportedly used for strikes on Iran.

Even in Athens and Paris, demonstrators targeted the U.S. and Israeli embassies, arguing that Washington uses Israel as a proxy to punish any nation that refuses dollar hegemony.

The deeper meaning

These protests are not fringe outbursts.

They rest on hard facts: more than 1,500 Iranian civilians killed, including hundreds of children; an elementary school in Minab bombed on day one.

They are fueled by the agony of thousands of Iranians permanently maimed or blinded; the systematic destruction of hospitals, homes, and vital infrastructure; and the irreparable scarring of UNESCO World Heritage sites, from the mirrors of Golestan Palace to the ancient mosques of Isfahan, that represent the very heart of Iranian identity.

The economic pain is felt everywhere—from American gas pumps to Pakistani markets.

Yet the moral outrage runs deeper.

The assassination of Iran’s leadership has not decapitated the Resistance; it has created martyrs whose memory now binds millions across continents.

Polls confirm the shift. A CGTN global survey found 93.9 percent of netizens condemning the strikes as a violation of sovereignty.

In the United States, disapproval sits at record levels. In the United Kingdom and Canada, clear majorities reject the war.

The countries actively involved and complicit in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran are a coalition of governments, not peoples.

What these demonstrations reveal is simple and profound: the U.S.-Israeli campaign has backfired.

It has not weakened Iran; it has strengthened the Axis of Resistance and forged a global front that spans leftists, religious communities, constitutionalists, and ordinary citizens who refuse to accept imperialism in the 21st century.

The Islamic Republic stands taller today not because of weapons alone, but because millions worldwide have recognized its cause as their own.

The warmongers in Washington and Tel Aviv are more isolated than ever. The streets have spoken, and history is listening.

