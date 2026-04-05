MADRID – In Western newsrooms, grief distributes unevenly. Certain deaths receive narrative elaboration, photographic memorialization, sustained public attention; others become statistical notation, folded into the administrative language of geopolitical management.

From Gaza and Tehran to Kabul and Baghdad, those targeted by sanctions regimes and military violence appear as numerical residue, tallied but not individuated, documented but not witnessed.

This differential is structural, not incidental. Western media instantiate a hierarchy of grievability wherein suffering proximates to perceived political-cultural affinity warrant commemorative attention, while lives positioned as geopolitically antagonistic undergo conversion into quantitative data. What materializes is a regime of differential worth, where recognizable humanity tracks coordinates of imperial power. Race operates here not as ontological category—some fixed biological or cultural essence—but as technology: a mutable apparatus of division, hierarchization, and population management that produces distinctions between lives meriting preservation and bodies available for premature death, perpetually reconstituting the global architecture of white supremacy.

Quantification as racial violence

Enumeration serves bureaucratic accounting; it forecloses relational recognition. When explosives detonate in Paris or Brussels, coverage proliferates portraiture—biographical detail, educational trajectories, relational networks made visible. When comparable violence unfolds in Gaza or Baghdad, publics encounter enumeration: "fifty killed," "hundreds displaced." Abstraction operates as distancing mechanism, severing affective circuits between witness and witnessed.

This arithmetic transforms singularities into aggregates. Quantification performs as epistemological precision while functioning as ethical estrangement. As counts accumulate, Iraq 2003, Gaza 2024, cognitive saturation forecloses mourning. Magnitude itself overwhelms; persons dissolve into statistical mass. Race as technology operationalizes this collapse: it processes the "unruly", Iranian intellectuals resisting neoliberal extraction, Palestinian communities defending territorial sovereignty, Afghan populations surviving imperial occupation, into naturalized threat categories, obscuring deliberate state violence beneath procedural neutrality while rendering them as bare data within imperial accounting systems. This constitutes necropolitical calculation: non-Western, racialized, geopolitically non-aligned bodies register as non-grievable, their deaths intelligible only as acceptable attrition.

Reportorial language intensifies this operation. Airstrikes "neutralize targets." Civilians "perish in crossfire." Syntactic structures diffuse agency, converting intentional violence into atmospheric condition. These administrative formulations align with state discourse, clinical, procedural, de-corporeal. Violence appears agentless; death occurs without killers. Regarding Iran, economic sanctions appear as policy metrics rather than as slow suffocation of civilian infrastructure: pharmaceutical supply chains severed, oncological treatment rationed, kinship networks ruptured through forced displacement. Race naturalizes this destruction as internally generated crisis, concealing how sanctions regimes function as technologies of racialized population control.

Visual economies reproduce this stratification. Western catastrophes foreground intimacy, domestic scenes, quotidian moments before rupture, individuated faces. Violence targeting Iran, Palestine, Lebanon appears through generic devastation, collapsed architecture, de-individuated crowds, bodies rendered as debris. Images function emblematically rather than testimonially: as confirmation of civilizational disorder requiring external management, not as evidence of lives deliberately destroyed. This visual syntax extends colonial logic wherein racialized suffering validates the very imperial violence that produces it—an ontological partition positioning some populations as fully human subjects, others as demographic surpluses available for administration or elimination.

Grievability as geopolitical sorting

Beneath this systematic disparity operates race as assemblage—a technology for producing and managing differential human value, not inherent biological fact but historically-generated apparatus emerging from Europe's colonial-capitalist world-system. It fabricates hierarchies of vulnerability and livability: whiteness as ontological standard, racialized populations as debilitated categories, endlessly reconfigured across registers of biology, culture, religion, geography to preserve supremacist ordering. Iranian scientists eliminated through targeted assassination programs, Gazan children asphyxiated beneath siege architecture, Lebanese families obliterated by precision munitions: these deaths circulate as footnotes to geostrategy, not as violations of shared worldmaking, animated by necropolitical rationality wherein certain bodies exist always-already as legitimate targets.

This differential grievability explains why Western publics internalize captive identities while remaining illiterate to besieged subjectivities. Selective attention produces moral topography: lives legible within U.S.-Israeli geopolitical frameworks merit individuated tragedy; populations resisting this architecture in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran become effects of their own designated pathology. Iran crystallizes this calculus. Iranian subjects rarely materialize as agentive individuals but rather as state appendages, this even as sanctions infrastructure dismantles public health systems or assassination programs eliminate intellectual leadership. Race as technology obscures this violence: it renders antagonism as ontological rather than manufactured, instrumentalizes policy as rationality, and expels populations designated as threats from domains of ethical consideration, all while liberal governance performs colorblind universalism.

Geographic abstractions like "the Middle East" operationalize this erasure. The phrase compresses Iran's intellectual traditions and political complexities, Palestine's juridical struggle and cultural production, Iraq's sectarian wounds and social multiplicities into undifferentiated zone of permanent emergency. This territorial blurring dissolves causal accountability: destroyed medical facilities become "unavoidable collateral," sanctions-induced mortality "internal governance failure." Agency evaporates through generalization, preserving Western ethical innocence, race's concealment function operational, condemning racialized populations to systematic debilitation under sovereignty's cover.

Market rationalities entrench these assemblages. News production optimizes for metropolitan consumption—affect as commodity, allocated where it yields capital accumulation. Iranian mobilizations against sanctions-induced immiseration appear as “regime opposition” rather than rational response to externally imposed scarcity. Palestinian self-defense becomes "militancy"; Lebanese sovereignty protection "sectarian violence." Commercial imperatives enforce racial calculus: certain suffering generates profit, most disappears, sustaining the ontological partition wherein full human status remains property of whiteness.

Toward decolonial witnessing

Dismantling this apparatus requires decolonial journalistic praxis, not multicultural inclusion within existing frameworks, but fundamental restructuring of reportorial infrastructure that produces racialized hierarchies of human value. Race operates as process not essence; as structure registering colonial violence not discrete occurrence. Every subject, from Tehran's universities to Gaza's refugee densities, merits complete narrative recognition: naming, contextualizing, interrupting dominant geopolitical scripts. Objectivity cannot mean power-balancing; it demands equalizing conditions of intelligibility against technology's sorting mechanisms.

Deploy syntax that assigns accountability: not "facility struck," but "U.S.-supplied missile destroys Beirut apartment complex, killing twelve." Not "Iranian instability intensifies," but "sanctions blockade prevents chemotherapy access, accelerating mortality rates among cancer patients." Visual practice must refuse spectacle for situated testimony: the Tehran research laboratory operating despite resource deprivation, the Afghan clinic improvising pharmaceuticals after supply chain severance. Expose race's operational logics, sorting populations into disposable categories, naturalizing their debilitation, obscuring structural violence, to render visible white supremacy's ongoing reconfigurations.

Iranian lives circulate in Western media primarily through state-antagonism frameworks, effacing the material realities of sanctions violence. Economic warfare against Iran operates as protracted civilian siege: pharmaceutical supply chains systematically severed, oncological care rationed through import restrictions, educational infrastructure degraded through financial isolation. These effects—quantifiable through infant mortality rates, elder morbidity statistics, forced emigration patterns—constitute racial technology's material operations, not diplomatic abstraction. Yet coverage persistently displaces accountability: what U.S.-European sanctions structurally produce appears as internal dysfunction, Iranian suffering as self-generated crisis. The contrast with Russia-targeted sanctions proves instructive: when European populations face energy costs or supply disruptions, coverage immediately registers human consequences, families choosing between heating and food, small businesses failing. Iranian deprivation under sanctions receives no equivalent accounting, rendering visible how racial sorting determines which economic violence merits humanitarian concern and which populations exist outside frameworks of grievability.

Such practice confronts imperial foundational logic: violence elsewhere as anomaly rather than constitutive feature of racial capitalism's global ordering. It positions Palestinian resistance as juridically grounded response to occupation's illegality; Iranian sovereignty assertion as legitimate refusal of encirclement through military bases and proxy forces. Not affective solidarity—analytical fidelity to race's causal operations: producing hierarchies, extracting value, manufacturing differential vulnerability as system-sustaining function.

The alternative perpetuates bare life: Gaza's casualties as aggregated data, Iranian mortality as threat mitigation. Journalism's methodological obligation involves reversing this, restoring narrative complexity to structurally dehumanized populations, dismantling technologies that reduce racialized existence to surplus demographics. Until this transformation, Western media continues maintaining imperial epistemology: whiteness in biographical detail, racialized death in statistical form, the ontological division reproduced.

