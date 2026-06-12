TEHRAN — The pink flamingo has evolved from a delicate wetland bird into the fierce emblem of a nation refusing to be erased. In the streets of Tirana, tens of thousands of angry Albanians have been marching with inflatable flamingos held high, their powerful chants echoing off government buildings.

They have been fighting the wholesale auction of Albania’s coastline and strategic sovereignty to a consortium of American billionaires, Arab monarchies in the Persian Gulf, and Israeli interests.

Throughout the capital, surging crowds carry massive banners declaring “Albania is not for sale,” alongside defiant placards reading “No resort on our coast” and “Our land, our future, not Kushner’s.”

Marchers have filled the streets with thunderous chants of “Hands off Sazan,” “Stop the sell-off,” and “Sovereignty over resorts,” transforming the political arena into a sweeping rejection of cronyism and foreign leverage.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, caught between his citizens and wealthy foreign paymasters, predictably chose a tired alibi by falsely blaming Iran.

The fortress for the corrupt Western elite

The spark for this uprising is a massive real estate deal conceived on a billionaire yacht. In 2021, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump scouted Sazan Island from a vessel owned by Nathaniel Rothschild, a spooky Epstein-linked financier named after the first Baron Rothschild.

Enchanted, they launched a plan to turn the uninhabited island and adjacent Zvernec wetlands into a luxury eco resort.

Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners, bankrolled by a $2 billion Saudi injection and Qatari capital, is the primary vehicle. Valued up to $4.7 billion, the scheme envisions 10,000 hotel rooms, marinas, and converting historic military bunkers into elite amenities.

Sazan is no ordinary island. Sitting at the mouth of the Adriatic Sea, it was a Cold War military base fortified with nuclear bunkers and subterranean tunnels.

Handing this chokepoint to Kushner’s syndicate is a blatant strategic transfer. The corrupt Western elite acquires a fortified playground, while Israeli forces obtain a dual-use node for Mediterranean power projection.

This maneuver mirrors how Israeli-linked capital systematically grabbed tracts of land in Cyprus while embedding deep intelligence footprints across Greece.

The imaginary Iranian bogeyman

Faced with the Flamingo Revolution erupting in his capital, Rama reached for the oldest authoritarian trick.

He declared Tehran “the only malicious actor,” claiming Iran jumped into this story to wage a “hybrid war.”

This is the desperate whimpering of a corrupt politician who bartered so much of his country he cannot face his people without pointing at a scapegoat.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei responded with surgical diplomatic derision. He advised Rama to calm down, stating that if the prime minister wants to sell national sovereignty, that is his own business.

Baqaei demanded Rama respect the intelligence of his own people rather than using external adversaries as convenient distractions.

Rama’s theatrical pivot to international intrigue is entirely unsurprising.

In 2019, Lulzim Basha, the former leader of Albania’s Democratic Party, explicitly linked the prime minister to organized crime networks, characterizing his regime as an entity thoroughly “captured by criminal and private interests.”

The terrorist base in Manez

While Rama sermonizes about “malicious actors,” his regime actively hosts one of the deadliest terrorist cults in the world.

Since 2018, Albania has sheltered roughly 3,000 members of the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK or MKO) at Camp Ashraf-3 in Manez.

The MEK is responsible for slaughtering tens of thousands of Iranians since 1979. It operates from Albanian soil partly as a cyber hub backed by Western and Israeli intelligence agencies, launching disinformation campaigns and cyberattacks against Iranian infrastructure.

In June 2023, Rama’s police force raided Camp Ashraf-3, seizing 150 computer devices after finding operatives frantically trying to burn documents.

Rama accuses Iran of cyber aggression while protecting the command center of one of the world’s most notorious terrorist groups.

Albanians are connecting these dots, seeing their nation transformed into a proxy vassal for a Western-Israeli axis. The graceful pink flamingo has become the fierce emblem of brave citizens who absolutely refuse to be erased from their own historic land.