Iran condemns US attack, urges global action against escalating regional tensions

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the latest US military attack against the country, warning that Washington will bear full responsibility for the consequences of its actions and cautioning that continued international silence could deepen instability across the region and beyond.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry denounced 'a large-scale act of aggression' by the United States, calling the attack a flagrant violation of international law, national sovereignty, and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

“The responsibility for the extremely dangerous consequences arising from this warmongering rests entirely with the ruling authorities of the United States,” the ministry said.

According to the statement, the recent US strikes have effectively undermined the ceasefire agreement reached on April 8, 2026, while further escalating tensions in West Asia. The ministry also criticized the use of military facilities and territory in certain regional countries for launching operations against Iran, arguing that such cooperation places those states alongside the aggressors.

Tehran reaffirmed its determination to exercise its right to self-defense under international law and vowed to counter the sources of any future attacks against its territory.

The ministry further called on the international community to take a clear position against 'repeated violations of international norms' by the United States and Israel, warning that silence and inaction would encourage further lawlessness and threaten global security.

“The continued failure to confront such actions will push the world toward greater chaos and insecurity,” the statement said.

Iran also urged the United Nations Security Council and the UN secretary-general to fulfill their responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security, criticizing 'vague and insufficient responses' to recent developments.

The ministry argued that ambiguous statements in the face of clear acts of aggression risk emboldening those responsible and weakening the international legal order.

The concerns were echoed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a telephone conversation on Thursday with Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

During the call, the two diplomats reviewed regional developments and discussed the ongoing tensions stemming from 'US aggression against Iran.'

Araghchi condemned the recent American attack as a clear breach of the UN Charter and international law, saying it had further eroded the ceasefire and heightened regional instability.

He warned that the failure of the international community to respond decisively to such actions would have consequences extending far beyond the region.

According to the Iranian foreign minister, continued silence in the face of threats and violations of international law could contribute to greater insecurity at both the regional and global levels.

Separately, Araghchi held a telephone conversation on Friday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, during which the two sides discussed bilateral relations, recent regional developments, and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions.

The talks also addressed diplomatic initiatives involving Pakistan’s mediation and explored avenues for continued engagement amid a rapidly evolving regional landscape.

The series of diplomatic exchanges reflects Tehran’s intensified efforts to rally international attention to the latest developments while emphasizing the need for a stronger global response to 'growing challenges to regional stability and the international legal framework.'

