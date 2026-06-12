ISLAMABAD - America has never been a reliable partner on the world stage. From the dusty archives of the early 20th century to the blood-soaked fields of Asia, Washington has woven a tapestry of betrayal, toppling governments, fueling wars, and discarding allies when they no longer served its imperial appetite. Iran knows this pain intimately, but it is far from alone.

In 1953, the CIA, in league with British intelligence, orchestrated Operation Ajax to overthrow Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh. His crime? Nationalizing Iran’s oil to reclaim sovereignty from foreign exploiters. The Shah was restored, SAVAK terror followed, and Iranians learned that American “friendship” meant puppet strings attached to oil pipelines. This was not an anomaly. It was a pattern.

Look at Vietnam: over 19 years, America unleashed hell, claiming three million lives in a futile bid to prop up division and dominance. In Korea, two million Koreans perished in just three years of carnage. These were not liberations. They were exercises in raw power, leaving scars that still bleed across generations. Guatemala in 1954, Chile in 1973, countless Latin American interventions. Washington toppled leaders who dared prioritize their people over corporate interests.

Iran has watched this playbook unfold repeatedly. Promises of mutual respect dissolved into sanctions, coups, and proxy wars. America speaks of democracy while installing tyrants and arming aggressors. It preaches peace but delivers bombs. This history is not an ancient grudge. It is living proof that trusting Washington invites betrayal.

Trump’s erratic dance. Midnight tweets, market chaos, and fake peace gestures

Donald Trump embodies this unreliability in its most chaotic form. His Truth Social rants swing wildly: one post praises Iran’s resilience or hints at deals, the next threatens to “wipe Iran off the map.” Markets react instantly. Oil prices spike, commodities tumble. It is as if scripted for cronies to profit from the volatility. This is not statesmanship. It is casino capitalism dressed as foreign policy.

Trump’s administration openly admitted strikes served Israeli interests, not American ones. Erratic threats erode any credibility. While Iran maintains measured responses, adhering to its word, Trump flip flops shamelessly. He once called endless Middle East wars foolish, then dove in deeper, influenced by donors and allies. His contradictory statements do not build trust. They sow confusion, enriching insiders while ordinary people suffer economic whiplash.

Iran, by contrast, speaks little and honors commitments. It has never launched preemptive attacks on American soil or initiated aggression against neighbors in the modern era. Its posture is defensive sovereignty, rooted in centuries of resilience against empires. Trump’s behavior exposes America’s lack of seriousness: no coherent strategy, only impulses that destabilize the globe.

The Omani near deal and the vicious betrayal of February 2026

In February 2026, Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi publicly declared a U.S. Iran deal “90 percent done,” with diplomacy on the cusp of success. Negotiators had made substantial progress in Muscat. Hours later, America and Israel unleashed vicious attacks, shredding trust and any illusion of good faith.

This was not miscommunication. It was calculated sabotage. Trump and cabinet members later boasted of acting “on behalf of Israel,” a nation Iran has never attacked first.

The strikes eroded confidence built painstakingly through mediators. Iran approached talks with sobriety, offering frameworks for de-escalation while insisting on its rights. America responded with bombs.

This betrayal echoes 1953: promises of engagement masking preparation for aggression. Iran adhered to every word spoken, demonstrating statesmanship.

Washington proved once more it cannot be trusted to honor even mediated breakthroughs. The world watched as a near peace vanished in flames, revealing America’s preference for dominance over dialogue.

Israel’s expansionist grip: Controlling America, attacking Lebanon, and exposing the puppet strings

Netanyahu’s near monthly visits to America during the conflict lifted the veil. Reports circulated of him present in the White House Situation Room during critical war discussions. An unprecedented intrusion by a foreign leader into America’s command center. This was not alliance. It was subordination. Trump appeared helpless as Israeli priorities dictated U.S. actions.

Israel, a genocidal state driven by expansionist zeal, continues its aggression unchecked. Even after American guarantees as part of Lebanon peace conditions, Israel launched strikes and violations, killing civilians and undermining truces. It occupies territory, bombs at will, and shows no interest in genuine peace. Only conquest and demographic engineering.

Iran has never struck preemptively. It defends its borders and supports allies against occupation. Israel, by contrast, bombs Lebanon post ceasefire, expands settlements, and pushes endless conflict to fulfill Greater Israel fantasies. Netanyahu’s influence over Trump. Evident in Situation Room access and policy alignment. Exposes how Zionist lobbies steer American power. America looks weak, a superpower reduced to proxy for another’s ambitions. Iran stands sober amid this chaos, committed to sovereignty without aggression.

Iran the sovereign statesman: Defending peace Against genocidal expansionism

Iran emerges from this saga as the true adult in the room, measured, adherent to its word, never the initiator of wars. It has endured sanctions, assassinations, and betrayals yet maintains principled defense of its rights and regional stability. Unlike America’s trail of millions of dead in Vietnam and Korea, or Israel’s relentless expansion, Iran seeks no empire. Only respect for its sovereignty.

America and Trump appear irrational, lurching from tweet to strike without strategy or honor. Peace offers collapse not from Iranian intransigence but American Israeli sabotage. Readers must recognize these new facts: the Omani deal’s sabotage, Netanyahu’s Situation Room presence, post ceasefire Lebanon attacks, and Trump’s market manipulating volatility. These reveal a pattern where “peace” is a facade for hegemony.

The world sees clearly now. Iran, like a true sovereign nation of statesmen, speaks little but acts with consistency. America betrays at every turn, propping genocidal expansion while claiming moral high ground. True peace demands accountability for these endless betrayals. Not more empty promises from Washington. Iran will endure, as it always has, defending dignity against empires that rise and inevitably fall on their own contradictions.

