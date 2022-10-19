Labor minister nominee receives vote of confidence

TEHRAN — The Iranian parliament on Wednesday gave a vote of confidence to President Ebrahim Raisi’s nominee for post of labor and social welfare minister, Solat Mortazavi.

176 votes were casted in for Mortazavi, while 64 votes were against. 13 legislators also gave a vote of abstention.

Mortazavi was serving as Raisi’s Vice President for Executive Affairs.

Former labor minister Hojjat Abdolmaleki resigned on June 14.

Mohammad Hadi Zahedivafa was then appointed by the president as caretaker labor minister. However, Zahedivafa failed to secure the parliament’s vote just by one vote on October 4.