The book "This is Syria" by Zohre Yazdan Panah attempts to be the Syrian women's voice in recent years and various crises.

The author of this book was the first woman to enter Syria during the crisis to listen to and share the tales of these oppressed women.

* You were the first woman to visit a country that was undergoing a serious crisis. Describe your experience there for us.

My presence as an Iranian writer, researcher, and documentary maker in Syria was a kind of norm-breaking. I could, however, sense God's assistance during the entire process. Of course, such a trip had its own share of bitter and pleasant experiences, so I attempted to use those unpleasant ones as the story's seasoning.

* Why did you choose to approach the Syrian conflict from this perspective in your book?

Men's presence, difficulties, and suffering have typically received much more attention in war stories than women's experiences. Women, however, were highly active behind the front and had to take care of their families and children alone as well.

* Addressing the detrimental effects of war on civilian life regardless of religion is another aspect of your book. Why did you pick this viewpoint?

Because all religions and all ideologies condemn cruelty to humans, and in all monotheistic religions, it is emphasized that human dignity should be preserved.

* How has the war affected Syrian civilians, in your opinion, based on what you have observed there?

Considering and emphasizing that the Syrian war was imposed upon the regime and the Syrian people, they suffered not only physical harm but also emotional harm, including the loss of family members. However, one thing is for certain—the war not only made the people stronger and more resilient, but it also gave them an opportunity to identify their friends and foes.

* Would you please provide additional information concerning the involvement of Iranian forces in Syria and their purpose, as it was only briefly mentioned in your book?

Regardless of any religion, language, or race, the defender of the shrine's belfie claims that this shrine can even reach all the nations where oppression is imposed onto the oppressed, innocent, and vulnerable people. Iranian warriors are all eager to put their lives in danger to protect innocent people, especially children and women, anywhere in the globe.

