In time of legendary victories, some Lebanese grovel to US and Israel

BEIRUT — Forgetting all the crimes of the occupation against their brothers in Palestine and against their own people, some Lebanese officials, particularly the pro–Israel team, rushed to condemn the legitimate Iranian attack on the U.S. largest air base on the Qatari coast.

At the meantime, the Lebanese government is considering the looming visit of Thomas Barrack, the U.S. special envoy to Syria and Washington’s ambassador to Turkey.

During his visit to Beirut last week, Barrack gave the officials a three-week deadline that he will revisit Lebanon “to obtain a clear answer.”

Barrack had emphasized that his boss, Donald Trump, is “very serious about dealing with the Lebanese issue and that the Lebanese must offer something serious regarding the issue of Hezbollah’s weapons.”

Reportedly, the team close to President Joseph Aoun will seek Israel’s withdrawal from the positions it has occupied and cease attacks in parallel with Lebanese government to enter dialogue with Hezbollah regarding the weapons in its possession.

Regardless of the firm position of the Resistance team and its allies, its political opponents are divided over which comes first: disarmament of the Resistance or Israeli withdrawal.

Some want to give up all their power in exchange for nothing, given that the enemy refuses to withdraw or abide by the ceasefire resolution, insisting on complete disarmament of Hezbollah without offering any promises or guarantees in return.

Barrack’s mission is not limited to disarming Hezbollah alone. His mission also includes financial and economic reforms.

Informed sources revealed that Barrack has described the pace of reforms by the government as slow. He has also raised reservations about several appointments in the country.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri had also set June 30 as the deadline for passing urgent laws, particularly the $250 million loan from the World Bank approved by the government and a draft law related to the electoral law.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, speaking in an interview with Al-Ahed News website, emphasized: “The fundamental principle is that the Lebanese state is responsible for protecting its citizens and homeland. This responsibility has increased following the indirect conclusion of the internationally sponsored ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and the Israeli entity.”

Sheikh Qassem continued: “The state must exert all its pressure, use its international relations, and pressure those who sponsored the agreement, especially the United States and France, to compel Israel to withdraw and cease all forms of aggression against Lebanon and its people.”

Regarding the reconstruction of what was destroyed by the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, he pointed out that this is “a top priority, not only for Hezbollah, but for the Lebanese state’s path and recovery. We have restored 400,000 homes and provided housing allowances for 50,000 households, even though they are all the responsibility of the state.”

“We did this so that the people would not be left homeless. They are the most honorable people, and we must do our utmost to help them, and also to prevent ‘Israel’ and its allies from fomenting discord between the Resistance and the people. Now it is the state’s responsibility to pursue this issue as a priority despite all local, regional, and international obstacles,” Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed.

He continued: “We faced the greatest evil in the world, and with God’s help, we organized our situation. We elected a Secretary-General. We replaced the leaders who were martyred. Our fighters held firm in all their positions and halted the Israeli advance on the southern front. We halted this aggression in Lebanon through steadfastness and sacrifices, with our heads held high. The Resistance still has the capabilities.”

Regarding UNIFIL, the Hezbollah Secretary-General said, “We support UNIFIL’s continued implementation of its mandate, but we reject overstepping its mandate and clashing with the population.”