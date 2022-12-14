Ensure people’s livelihood

The conservative Javan newspaper ran a story headlined “Mr. Government! Do You See the prices?!”, and criticized the government for a record fall in the value of national currency against the dollar.

“The unrest it will end up with inflation and high prices. When there is no inflation, basically people who favor a normal life - which most people like - find so much peace far from stress and anxiety that they would not exchange it for anything else.

People should be sure of their future. Make people sure of their livelihood and life so that no one can sing false slogans of ‘life’. Don’t give slogans, do your work and enter the field to counter the problems,” the newspaper commented.

The Ham Mihan publication, also in its editorial, discussed the rising prices and fall of national currency, and wrote, “The (foreign) currency will also exceed the worst possible predictions and will increase significantly. However, they (government officials) have been repeatedly saying that sale of oil is in a satisfying condition. So where is the problem that both the import has decreased drastically and the foreign currency price has increased greatly and hit a record. Is Mr. Raisi willing to give a brief explanation to the people and answer to the reporters?”

Kayhan: Americans cannot imagine Iranian missiles

Today we have missiles that the Americans cannot even imagine, the conservative Kayhan newspaper quoted the commander of the IRGC Navy as saying.

Alireza Tangsiri also said, “In these 44 years, the Islamic Republic was under full sanctions. But today, the speed of our float is three times that of the American float, and this speed will increase in the future. No country has yet been able to install missiles on six-meter and eight-meter vessels, but we did it,”.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the rear admiral said, “The three islands of the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa in the Persian Gulf have been, are, and will be for Iran. Do not doubt. We are not invading any country, nor are we looking for anyone’s land, but we will not allow anyone to talk about a part of our country’s territory.”

Arman-e Emrooz: China, Russia have abandoned JCPOA

Arman-e Emrooz, in a commentary, said some Russia and China do not show a willingness to revive the JCPOA, so the agreement has been left in a long coma.

Principally, the European Union believes in multilateralism and opposes American unilateralism as it causes troubles in global management. The EU emphasizes that multilateralism should be prioritized in agreements like the JCPOA.

“As (EU foreign policy chief) Borrell pointed out, the JCPOA is the only way that can limit Iran’s nuclear activities and put it on the path of what is called peaceful activities,” says Mahdi Zakarian, an international relations analyst.

“It is very important to know that Iran and the European Union cannot singlehandedly make the final decision regarding the revival of the JCPOA,” Zakarian noted, adding the Americans do not want to return to the JCPOA and will continue their sanctions policies.

“The eastern parties of the JCPOA, China and Russia, also did not agree with the revival from the beginning. Easterners have no desire for Iran to come to the negotiating table again and revive the JCPOA,” Zakarian remarked.

Arman-e Melli: We should reconsider our policies with China

Pirouz Mojtahedzadeh, an expert on Persian Gulf affairs, in an interview with Arman Melli, warned about the type of relationship between Iran and China in the current situation and suggested a reconsideration of all joint contracts.

“In its relations with Iran, China tried to make maximum economic, political and geopolitical use. In the economic contracts it concluded with Iran, the Chinese did not think only about economic profit, but also sought to make Iran politically and geopolitically dependent.

China’s main goal of this approach was that if they sign a significant economic contract with Iran’s enemy in the region today, Iran will not be able to react. However, not only we did not pay attention to the nature of these contracts and their future, but also did not consider the criticisms of domestic experts.

This situation is the result of our own foreign policy. Today, we see that China does whatever it wants to deal with the contracts that are economic in appearance but political in nature.

My suggestion is that Iran cancel all economic contracts with China. We should reconsider our policies towards China and take actions that will secure our interests in the long term,” he argued.

Sharq: New governance needed to get out of trouble

The pro-reform Sharq newspaper interviewed Jalal Rashidi Koochi, a member of the parliament, who suggested that ‘new governance’ and ‘correction of the legitimate structure’ should be taken into consideration to get us out of trouble.

“When we talk about new governance, it means that we must take serious steps to understand the problems, accept them and correct them. Therefore, in order to be able to carry out better and correct reforms that are in line with the people’s voices and their demands, we must know that there are protesters who separated their path from the agitators, but their voices were not heard.”