Iran general vows ‘destructive’ response to Israel allies

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian general has warned Israel’s allies against any aggression against Iran, vowing a destructive response to such aggression.

The general, Gholamali Rashid, who is the commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Israel is a top national security threat to Iran and warned its allies that they will receive a harsh response from Iran for cooperating with it.

“The Zionist regime, which is under comprehensive protection, is a destructive military-security threat to all countries of the region and Iran. The threatening actions of this regime against the interests and national security of Iran are evaluated with the assumption of information, coordination and support of the United States and that the response of Iran's armed forces will be definitive,” General Rasheed said, according to IRNA.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a military exercise by the Iranian Army dubbed “Zolfaghar 1401.”

He added, “Any country that cooperates with the Zionist regime to threaten Iran's national security and provides bases and possibilities to the Zionist regime, those bases, points and origins of aggression and attack on Iran, which is the occupying regime of Jerusalem, will be targeted by our armed forces.”

The general said Iran’s armed forces consider Israel a top-priority national security threat.

He said Iran’s Armed forces will respond to any aggression with a combined power which will be destructive to the enemies.

“Any enemy who, with a strategic miscalculation, wants to attack the waters, islands, coasts and facilities belonging to our nation, will not only face the power of the strategic navy of the army, but it will also face the entire defensive-offensive power of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and all the defensive-offensive power of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. All our regional defensive-offensive power will beat the enemies in a unified and coordinated manner and in a common mission and in a very wide geographical area,” he asserted.