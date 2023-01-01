Chabahar to host first cultural-tourism festival of coastal provinces

TEHRAN – The first cultural-tourism festival of coastal provinces will be held in Chabahar port, the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The festival will open on January 18 with the participation of cultural and tourism activists from seven coastal provinces of the country, IRNA quoted Alireza Jalalzai explained on Sunday.

The festival will feature traditional costumes, folk music, dance, local food, and traditional rituals from Khuzestan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Sistan-Baluchestan, Gilan, Golestan, and Mazandaran provinces, the official added.

As part of the three-day event, tourists will be introduced to the diverse cultures of coastal tribes, he noted.

It also could boost maritime tourism in these regions, he mentioned.

Back in December, a provincial official announced that tourism development can be facilitated through Chabahar port.

The Chabahar port is a hub for international trade among the Persian Gulf countries and can maximize the province’s tourism potential, he said.

Situated on the Makran shores, the port holds strategic importance in terms of transportation of goods and passengers along the Indian Ocean, the official added.

As one of the most important hubs of world trade in West Asia, Chabahar can contribute greatly to the development and economic growth of the region, he mentioned.

However, some measures, including developing tourism infrastructure and connecting Chabahar to the national railway, need to be done, he explained.

Chabahar is the only ocean port in Iran and the best and easiest access route of the middle Asian countries to free waters. Boasting various natural and historical attractions, Chabahar could be named one of the most underrated destinations in Iran. However, in recent years, various measures have been taken to promote the port as a safe and hospitable choice for both domestic and foreign visitors.

In 2019, the High Council of Free Trade Zones announced that it was ready to start construction of a new airport inside the Chabahar free trade zone. Currently, air travelers to Chabahar need to use the airport of Konarak city.

Currently, there are some 20 tourist resorts in Chabahar, including four hotels and eco-lodges. The collective province - Sistan in the north and Baluchestan in the south- accounts for one of the driest regions of Iran with a slight increase in rainfall from east to west and an obvious rise in humidity in the coastal regions. In ancient times, the region was a crossword in the Indus Valley and the Babylonian civilizations.

The province possesses special significance because it is located in a strategic transit location, particularly Chabahar, which is the only ocean port in Iran and the best and easiest access route of the middle Asian countries to free waters.

The vast province is home to several distinctive archaeological sites and natural attractions, including two UNESCO World Heritage sites, namely, Shahr-e-Soukhteh (Burnt City) and Lut desert.

Coastal and maritime tourism

Over the past couple of years, the Islamic Republic has made various efforts to exploit maritime tourism potential by developing hospitality infrastructures, diversifying sea routes, and drawing private sector investors along its vast southern coasts.

Prosperous maritime tourism could help the country to meet its ambitious target of attracting 20 million annual tourists by 2025. It also keeps an eye on tourism developments in the Caspian Sea in the north.

Back in February, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop maritime tourism and make the best use of its potential on the southern and northern coasts of the country.

Promoting the culture of using the sea as a tool to increase social vitality, developing coastal activities in the form of environmentally friendly plans and programs, and creating the necessary grounds for cooperation and exchange of knowledge and information was also among the topics of the agreement.

