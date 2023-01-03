Qassem Soleimani: A Persian Knight

Following the military operation named Beit-ol-Moqaddas and the Liberation of the city of Khorramshahr in 1982, which persuaded Israel to hastily attack south of Lebanon in an attempt to help Saddam Hussein hide himself behind the solidarity among Arab states with the ultimate goal of protecting himself from the attacks and advancements of the Iranian combatants, Ahmad Mottavaselian who as the commander of Muhammad Rasulollah-27 Division played a pivotal role in the liberation operation of Khorramshahr voluntarily went to Syria to explore ways of defending Muslims in Palestine and Lebanon.



When Imam Khomeini was informed about this trip, he reminded the soldiers on the war fronts that "The Road to Quds Passes through Karbala" and wanted Mottavaselian to return from his mission in Syria. But unfortunately Motevaselian was kidnapped on the border of Lebanon by the Phalange Party who were supported by Israel. Nevertheless, "The Road to Quds Passes through Karbala" was a smart strategy devised by Ayatollah Khomeini which was successfully implemented about 30 years later by General Qassem Soleimani.

The importance of Ayatollah Khomeini's strategy and its implementation by General Soleimani should be reviewed since one day after September 11 suicide attack on the commercial center towers in Manhattan, New York.

The September 11 attacks resulted in major changes in the world such as America’s military expedition to West Asia under the pretext of the global war on Terrorism. America's so-called global war on terrorism began with the call by its then President George Bush to the world that "You are either with us, or against us" which intimidated the world. It was only Iran who, as usual, was not scared and it was only the Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei who confidently addressed Bush saying that “We are neither with you, nor with the terrorists!”

But, seven years later, during a conversation with Amy Goodman, General Wesley Clark, the American commander of NATO, revealed the hidden intention of America's adventurism under the pretext of fighting terrorism. And it became clear that American neocons and their regional allies in Tel Aviv and Riyadh were looking for the Greater Middle East plan at the expenses of seven countries: Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, Somalia, Sudan and Iran!

This was a valiant and criminal plan which America wanted to develop in front of an intimidated world. But, one country was not scared and sent "General Soleimani" to the battleground to fight the deceitful Americans. Now, after 20 years, with the prudence and forethought of General Soleimani, the Persian Knight, and the forces under his command, America is leaving the Middle East without obtaining any result. But Iran is stronger than before. Once Zbigniew Brzezinski, National Security Advisor of the Carter administration had clearly stated that we have to break the backs of “Iran’s dragon” in Syria, to cut off Tehran relation with Iraq, Damascus and Lebanon but now Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and also Yemen are the strategic allies of Iran and all are achieved because of General Soleimani’s bravery and prudence.

According to Nietzsche, who believed “that which does not kill us makes us stronger”, Iran, thanks to life saving and vital movements, made itself immortal. Now, more than 40 years have passed since the abduction of General Motevaselian by the Israeli culprits, but Martyr Soleimani’s brave and prudent action has resulted in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s success. That Persian Knight, with his famous words "We are the nation of Imam Hussein”, and thanks to his high profile achievements in the region, put in action the strategy of "The Road to Quds Passes through Karbala" presented by Ayatollah Khomeini, and proved in deed that the Holy Road and the conquest of the Holy City can be realized through the Resistance, Ashura, and Karbala's identity, Imam Hosseini and martyrdom.

