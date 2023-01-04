Al-Nassr surpass Persepolis on Instagram

TEHRAN – Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia surpassed Iranian club Persepolis to become the most followed team in West Asia.

Al-Nassr have gained over five million followers on Instagram after signing five-time Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following the transfer, Ronaldo’s announcement by the club got 32 million likes and Al-Nassr gained over 2.5 million new followers in a matter of hours — a 400% increase. The club currently stands at 8.9 million followers on Instagram.

The football world came to a standstill when Al-Nassr signed the Portuguese forward on Dec. 30, announcing that they recruited the most followed person on Instagram with 528 million followers.

Persepolis have 8.3 million followers on Instagram.