PM Sudani: Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, al-Muhandis 'brazen attack' on Iraq’s sovereignty

TEHRAN - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani on Thursday paid tribute to top Iranian anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad airport in January 2020, stating that their targeted killings were actually “a brazen attack” on Iraq's sovereignty.

“The crime of assassinating the ‘Commanders of Victory’ and their companions represented a flagrant violation of Iraq’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty. The targeted killings of the commanders, who had a leading role in elimination of the scourge of terrorism, is an utter disrespect to bilateral agreements [signed between Baghdad and Washington],” Sudani said at a ceremony in Baghdad in commemoration of the two legendary commanders.

“We woke up on January 3, 2020 to hear the terrible news about assassination of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was on an official visit to Iraq,” he added, according to Press TV.

The Iraqi leader went on to denounce the Trump administration over its brazen attack on Iraq’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Moreover, Chairman of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidane decried the assassination of Muhandis and Gen. Soleimani as “a vile and cowardly act.”

He underscored that the Iraqi Judiciary bears the responsibility to shed light on all circumstances surrounding the assassination, calling on the country’s security institutions to provide judicial authorities with all necessary documents and findings in this regard.

‘Iraq judicial chief highlights arrest warrant for Trump’

Zidan went on to note that Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council has issued an arrest warrant for former U.S. president Trump over the assassination of General Soleimani and the PMU deputy chief.

The council's president said that Trump has confessed to his “crime” in relation to the assassination of the “Leaders of Victory.”

He called upon all Iraqi officials involved in investigations over the targeted killings to try their utmost, and identify all related architects, organizers and culprits.