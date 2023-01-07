Iranian Armenians celebrate Christmas   

TEHRAN - Unlike all other Christians who consider January 1 as the beginning of the new year, Iranian Armenians follow the Oriental Orthodox denomination of Christianity and accordingly, celebrate Christmas on January 6.

In fact, Christmas decorations and celebrations take place throughout the country, specifically in major cities such as Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, and even religious cities such as Mashhad.

Around 300,000 to 370,000 Christians live in Iran, most of them are Armenians who have lived here for centuries. Assyrians, Catholics, Protestants, and Evangelical Christians constitute the rest of the Christians in Iran.

The Assyrians of ancient Iran converted to Christianity since its onset, particularly in the first to third centuries AD. Like most Christians around the world, Assyrians in Iran celebrate December 25 as the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

MG

