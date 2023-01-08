Iran’s LPG exports increase 86%

TEHRAN – The value of Iran’s liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) export rose 86 percent from the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022) up to December 31, as compared to the same period of time in the past year, data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) show.

Iran exported $6.783 billion worth of LPG in the mentioned period to register a new record in the country’s gas exports, Fars News Agency reported.

The Islamic Republic had exported $3.651 billion worth of LPG in the same period of the previous Iranian calendar year.

Iran’s LPG exports mostly go to China despite the U.S. sanctions, facilitated by Chinese shipowners who have developed an armada of very large gas carriers since sanctions were imposed on Iran in 2014 and then in 2018.

The Islamic Republic’s LPG exports could be higher without the restrictions that international shipping and trading firms face due to the sanctions and allow Iranian exporters to resume access to the global markets.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG or LP gas) is a fuel gas that contains a flammable mixture of hydrocarbon gases, specifically propane, propylene, butylene, isobutane, and n-butane.

EF/MA