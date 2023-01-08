TEDPIX climbs 37,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 37,166 points to 1.635 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 28.554 billion securities worth 70.697 trillion rials (about $186 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 28,554 points, and the second market’s index climbed 70,697 points.

TEDPIX lost 68,000 points to 1.579 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, the index has risen 87,603 points (6.22 percent) to 1.496 million points in the previous Iranian calendar month Azar (ended on December 21).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said that the country’s stock market has been passing through a challenging time but considering the government’s support, the future of the market is going to be bright.

“The capital market has gone through a challenging period and in the past two and a half years, various issues occurred in the market that led to the creation of a heavy psychological atmosphere,” Majid Eshqi has stated.

