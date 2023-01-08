Ardabil ski resorts ready to welcome visitors

TEHRAN – Visitors to the northwestern province of Ardabil can enjoy skiing on its slopes, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

There will be a festival of winter games held at the Alvares and Oujor ski resorts in Sarein city this winter, Yahya Najar-Qabel explained on Sunday.

Moreover, World Snow Day, which is celebrated on the third Sunday in January every year, will be observed in Alvares ski resort with the General Directorate of Sports and Youth, if it continues to snow, the official added.

If there is considerable snowfall, the Ardabil ski resort in Khalkhal city will host a festival of statues and snowmen, he noted.

The infrastructure of this ski resort is also being completed, and in the future, it will play a greater role in the development of winter tourism, he mentioned.

In 2019, Ardabil along with Sari, the capital of Mazandaran province, was selected as the cultural capitals of the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Last April, the tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for having abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble.

The province is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

