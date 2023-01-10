Over 6.7m tons of sugar beet produced since March 2022

TEHRAN – Iranian farmers have managed to produce 6.7 million tons of sugar beet in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21, 2022), an official with the Agriculture Ministry said.

According to Peyman Hesadi, the director of the ministry’s high-sucrose plants program, some 900,000 tons of sugar have been produced from the harvested sugar beets, IRNA reported.

Hesadi said considering the current crop year’s sugar beet production, the country’s total sugar output is expected to reach 1.4 million tons by the end of the current Iranian calendar year.

EF/MA