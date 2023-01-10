Iran sets up fund for tourism development

TEHRAN – Iran has set up a new fund dedicated to supporting private businesses and non-governmental enterprises that are active in the tourism industry.

“This fund has a non-governmental nature and was launched to increase the participation of the private sector,” the tourism minister said on Sunday.

The formation of this tourism development fund was the request of tourism activists for more than two decades, Ali-Asghar Shalbafian said.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami has said that the private sector is at the forefront of Iran tourism “as it has enormous abilities to make significant contributions.”

“There is no doubt that the private sector, organizations, and associations are at the forefront of tourism and the arm of the ministry in this area.”

Travel agencies are the link between Iran and other countries in the tourism sector and they need to organize tours and special packages for foreign tourists to encourage them to travel to Iran, the minister stated.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

AFM