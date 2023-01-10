French magazine’s move proof of their failure in riots: Raisi 

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi has said that the sacrilegious cartoons published by Charlie Hebdo are proof that they failed in bringing the conspiracy of chaos in Iran to fruition.

Speaking at a cabinet session on Sunday, Raisi condemned the brazen action of the French magazine in insulting the religious authority and human values of the Iranian people and clarified, "Resorting to insult under the pretext of freedom is clear proof of the absurdity of the logic of the insulters and their despair in fruition of the conspiracy of chaos and insecurity in the country."

He also referred to the absurd words of the American president, who compared all the countries of the world to a patch of America's jeans, and considered the words of American presidents in humiliating nations and governments as a precedented. "These words are a kind of return to the culture of the era of colonialism and proof that behind America's deceptive gestures in defense of human rights and women's rights, the wild characteristic and pharaonic spirit are hidden."

In another part of his speech, referring to his numerous meetings with the people, during provincial trips and public meetings, the president urged the officials and managers to put field visits and follow up on solving the problems and concerns of the people in their agenda, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

Commemorating the memory of the martyrs of Ukraine Flight 752 and emphasizing the full investigation of the case, as well as commemorating the anniversary of the January 9 uprising in Qom as the source of the rise of the Islamic movement, were among the other points of the president's remarks in Sunday's government meeting.

