Raisi submits $131.5b budget bill to Majlis

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi submitted the administration’s draft of the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year 1402, which starts on March 21, to the Majlis on Wednesday.

The president mentioned the reform of the budget structure as one of the specifications of the 1401 budget and said, “In next year's budget bill, production and employment are the pivots”.

The president mentioned stable economic growth, observing justice and efficiency of the governance system as the three main approaches of the budget bill and stated: “In this bill, the establishment of a progress and justice fund in all provinces is foreseen so that the construction and development credits of the provinces are paid systematically.”

Raisi also said, “We have included the important points considered by the Leader in the general policies of the Seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026) in the drafting of the 1402 budget bill.”

As reported, paying attention to economic progress based on justice, food security, and improving the livelihood of the people, reforming the budget structure, creating transparency, attracting governmental and private sector investments for semi-finished projects, the project related to water and drought, and implementing the government's integrated financial management system are some highlighted pivots of the budget bill for the next year.

The proposed budget amounted to about 52.616 quadrillion rials (about $131.54 billion at the official rate of 400,000 rials), with a 40 percent rise from the current year’s budget.

The bill has estimated the government’s budget at 21.64 quadrillion rials (about $54.1 billion).

Public resources are estimated at 19.84 quadrillion rials (about $49.6 billion).

Tax revenues are predicted to be 8.386 quadrillion rials (about $20.965 billion).

