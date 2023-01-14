TEDPIX drops 8,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 8,366 points to 1.643 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 11.47 billion securities worth 66.307 trillion rials (about $165.7 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 6,343 points, and the second market’s index lost 16,175 points.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA