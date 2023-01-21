Iran’s Beheshti takes silver at UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup

TEHRAN – Mohsen Beheshti Rad of Iran won a silver medal at the second UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup of the 2023 season.

South Korea’s Myungwook Yang won the gold medal and the bronze medal went to Mongolian climber Mandakhbayar Chuluunbaatar.

The 2023 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup was held in Champagny-en-Vanoise in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in south-eastern France.

The third and final event of the World Cup season will be held from the 26-28 January in Saas-Fee, Switzerland.