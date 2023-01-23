Iraqi trade delegation visits Iran to explore co-op opportunities

TEHRAN – A delegation comprised of businessmen from Iraq’s Kurdistan region and Najaf Chamber of Commerce visited Iran and attended a business forum on Monday to explore cooperation opportunities with their Iranian counterparts.

As reported by the portal of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), in the forum, which was organized by the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, the two sides discussed ways of strengthening the level of relations and creating new communication lines for the expansion of trade and investment.

The Iraqi delegation was comprised of the representatives of companies active in a variety of areas including general trade, tourism and hotel management, textiles, steel, metal products, flour and wheat, poultry, foodstuff, plastic industry, and drinking water.

After capital Tehran, the delegation is scheduled to visit Khorramabad in Lorestan Province to assess the capacities of the province for mutual cooperation.

